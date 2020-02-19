Local high school students learn about budgeting at Youngstown State University

The hands-on learning experience teaches kids about credit, investing and budgeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local high school students had a real-life lesson on finances at Youngstown State University on Wednesday.

Each student received a sample salary based on a specific level of education. From there, they learned how to budget monthly expenses such as food, housing and more.

Some students said they wish they had more opportunities to learn about finances.

“I wish we had every senior or junior had the chance to take a class with financial aid,” said Madison Copley, a student at Hubbard High School.

“There’s a lot of things we still don’t know, with taxes and credit cards and checks,” said Alexandrea Flower, another Hubbard High student.

About 400 students are at today’s workshop.