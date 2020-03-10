Local high school students compete for scholarships at YSU

Students are learning to make "do or die" business decisions as part of the Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local high school students are competing for scholarships as part of an all-day business simulation challenge taking place at Youngstown State University.

It doesn’t end there.

“They have to use their financials, learn what it takes to start a business and three, learn what it takes to manage people,” said Michele Merkel, president of Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley.

Each student team gets paired with a local business mentor for the first two rounds of the competition. During the final rounds, students with the best scores will be awarded scholarships and prizes.

The winning team gets a $500 scholarship, thanks to Home Savings and Loan Charitable Foundation