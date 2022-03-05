BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A brand new competition made its way to Brookfield High School on Saturday afternoon.

The first annual Brookfield Drone Racing Invitational took place at the high school gymnasium. Brookfield and Southington were the two teams who competed in Saturday’s event.

The invitational includes a head-to-head racing competition and a capture the flag event.

Schools receive a grant through the Trumbull County Educational Service Center to purchase drones and needed equipment, and have practiced since January.

“Right now people just hear drone racing and think, ‘What, you just race a drone? What’s going on?’ I don’t think they understand that there’s a headset involved and you’re first-person flying the drone and it’s just third-person watching the drone fly around. I think as it gets along it’s going to get bigger and bigger,” said Brookfield drone racing coach Tim Reinsel.

Brookfield and Southington are part of the Trumbull County Drone Racing League, which also includes Badger, LaBrae and McDonald. The league will be a member of the National Drones in Schools program, which allows them to compete with other teams across the country. Another drone race event is planned for April.