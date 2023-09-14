SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Several high school football players did their part Thursday to beautify their city.

The third annual Gettin’ Gritty 4 Our City clean-up took place in Sharon along East State Street.

Sharon High School football players with the Teen Institute Club helped pick up trash from the Sharon-Hermitage line to downtown Sharon.

It was all in an effort to get the city ready for this weekend’s WaterFire art show.

“It’s nice to see that,” said Sharon Neighborhood Revitalization Coordinator Geno Rossi. “Kids in my shoes actually have the opportunity to give back to their community, take ownership in their community and make it a better place for them.”

Rossi says Gettin’ Gritty 4 Our City has cleaned up over 15,000 bags of trash in the last four years and says maintaining these efforts will help revitalize the city of Sharon.

The clean-up also worked to get rid of trash in front of the many businesses along East State Street.