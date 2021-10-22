Local high school club trick-or-treats for a holiday cause

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Sebring’s McKinley Ecology Club will hit the streets next Thursday for their annual trick-or-treat for turkeys.

They’ll be going around between 7-8 p.m. Oct. 28 for donations. The money will allow the club to buy turkeys for families in need during the holidays.

“It feels nice doing little acts of kindness to help the community and I haven’t seen the families’ reactions, but knowing that I’m helping out families in need makes me feel good about myself,” said Ecology Club president Andrew Latham.

“I’m extremely grateful that they’re willing to give up their time and their energies to help serve their community. I think these are life lessons that the kids will take away when they graduate and they’ll have them forever,” said Ecology Club adviser Carolyn Hollback.

The club has 25 students involved and they’ve been trick-or-treating for those in need for 17 years.

They typically raise between $400-600. People who wish to donate before or after the event can drop money off at the high school.