(WYTV) – We’re going to talk about a shock to the face this morning. Some describe it as feeling like a electrical shock, it’s not rare but it is often misdiagnosed.

Your trigeminal nerve carries sensation from your face to your brain. When it misfires or doesn’t function right, it’s painful. Some describe this pain as the worst you can imagine.

It’s called trigeminal neuralgia and it usually occurs on one side of the face.

“It’s like this hot poker or this electrical shock-like, stabbing pain. They don’t know when it’s coming,” said Dr. Richard Zimmerman of the neurosurgery department at the Mayo Clinic.

It happens when a normal blood vessel touches the trigeminal nerve at the base of the brain, or a tumor pressing on a nerve might cause it.

In other words, a kind of short circuit: the nerve fires abnormally. It can be treated with medicine or surgery.

The surgery to correct trigeminal neuralgia in most is simple.

And the results are positive, with very happy patients that their pain is gone.