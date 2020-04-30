Local health leaders urge people to maintain social distancing as state reopens

Kravec said people can still be carrying the virus but show little or no symptoms

(WYTV) – Local health leaders want to remind people across Ohio that social distancing practices remain in place as the state begins to reopen.

Dr. James Kravec is the chief clinical officer with Mercy Health. He said that it’s important that people still practice the six feet of separation.

“It may get loosened over time, but I do think it is important we can’t go back to the way we were before. If we do, we will see a higher surge. We are going to see more cases. This is going to be with us for a period of time. I don’t know how long, but the goal is to not have that spike of cases be as high as it could be where hospital systems can’t handle it,” Kravec said.

Kravec said that wearing masks in public is another barrier to protect yourself and others. They should be worn even when you are practicing social distancing.