Local health experts urge safety when planning holiday gatherings

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – We are less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and many in the medical field are asking everyone to rethink their plans.

The fear is bringing people into your home could continue the spread of COVID-19, with everyone sitting close inside.

While it might be difficult, changing your plans or adjusting them could protect your loved ones.

“As we look at Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays, those are cherished holidays. It is very difficult to step away and socially distance with those. It is hard to have Thanksgiving dinner via Zoom or Facetime, but we have to take responsibility to protect each other.” said Debbie Peitrzak, spokesperson for Salem Regional Medical Center.

Medical professionals say this will also help frontline workers.