Local health expert says available ICU beds may not connect with COVID cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The chief medical officer for Mercy Health in the Valley said hospitals in the region are getting busy again, but he is not blaming it on rising cases of COVID-19.

Doctor James Kravec said we may hear figures from time to time concerning the availability of intensive care beds at area hospitals. He stresses those numbers represent only a snapshot in time, adding very few of those beds are being used by COVID patients but are taken by people with other healthcare issues.

He says everyday hospital operations involve providing beds for those who need them.

“Sometimes it is in different places in the hospital where we can take care of ICU patients, although that number is interesting to see how many patients or beds are available, still,” Kravec said. Still, the reality is we have room for more patients even when we’re considered full.”

Kravec says Mercy Health continues to see a steady, slow decline in COVID hospitalizations. He said the area currently has a percent-positivity rate of less than 2% compared to 15% earlier this year, saying most of those are outpatients recovering at home.