Local health commissioner thanks schools for planning creative yet safe graduation events

(WYTV) – As local school districts are now making plans to hold virtual commencement ceremonies, they’re being thanked by Mahoning County’s health commissioner.

Tuesday morning, Commissioner Ryan Tekac said although families will not be able to watch their graduates receive their diplomas on stage and in person, the changes will keep everyone safe.

“This thinking out of the box while keeping public health and the safety of our community in mind is exactly what we needed during these times as we move forward,” he said.

Health officials had urged superintendents and school boards to come up with new ways to hold graduations that would avoid large crowds coming together or violate state regulations.