WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week.

It’s all a part of National Health Center Week.

On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event.

There was free food and games for the kids. Informational booths about the services offered were set up throughout the parking lot.

ONE Health Ohio also gave away 100 backpacks to students.

“We’re here to serve our community and to give them the highest quality care, so we want them to be aware about the services we have to offer them,” said Melissa Foor from ONE Health Ohio.

The next patient appreciation event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Youngstown. It will be located at the future site of ONE Health Ohio’s Glenwood Avenue location, which is the former Bottom Dollar building.