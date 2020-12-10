Local health care experts say they are prepared for COVID vaccine distribution

The rollout will use systems already in place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the FDA prepares to release the first of what could be a number of vaccines against COVID-19, we could be on the verge of watching one of the biggest logistical efforts ever undertaken.

Mercy Health will have the needed refrigeration equipment for them once they are released.

“We are working very closely through that. We have the capability to store that,” said Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. James Kravec.

Leaders with a group known as the “Healthcare Distribution Alliance” say that even though this is a project that’s larger than anything they’ve handled in the past, they have experience getting vaccines and other medicines to hot spots, whether they’re caused by the coronavirus or natural disasters.

President Chip Davis said the alliance serves as a link between drug manufacturers and more than 180,000 providers, everything from hospitals to physicians to drug stores.

Davis said the ability of the pharmaceutical industry to work with Washington has been the key to getting vaccines safely tested and brought to market in months instead of years.

“We were certainly not starting from scratch here,” Davis said. “I think there is a lot of credit that needs to be given to the federal government in recognizing that they didn’t need to build an alternative distribution system.”

Davis says once vaccines start rolling out, each state will oversee the process of getting them to consumers.

“While Mercy Health will not talk yet about distribution policies, they appear to be the works.

“I’m hopeful and encouraged that as we get the vaccine out there, it will be many different approaches,” Kravec said.