CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s head football coach is stepping down after 23 seasons with the team.

Coach Mike Pavlanksy told WKBN’s Ryan Allison, “It just feels like the right time.”

Pavlanksy has spent 41 years in high school football coaching at three different programs (Canfield, Mentor and Lisbon).

During his 23 years as the head coach in Canfield, Pavlansky won 183 games, seven league championships (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017) and qualified for the playoffs 13 times.

Last year, he led the Cardinals to their first state championship in school history, with a 35-14 defeat of Bloom-Carroll at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

According to a press release from the school, Pavlansky will remain in an advisory capacity as a search for his successor gets underway.