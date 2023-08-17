HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday morning, a group of motorcyclists rode off from the Globe in Hubbard for America’s 9/11 Ride.

The Harley Owner’s group from Warren is meeting up with riders from across the country in Somerset, Pennsylvania. It’s all part of a scholarship fundraiser to benefit first responders’ kids.

The fundraiser also raises money for police and fire departments across the country.

Riders will visit the Flight 93 Memorial and the Pentagon crash site before heading to the World Trade Center this weekend.

“I’m also a veteran. I retired from the Army in 2014 — 21 years in the military, and it’s a great way to support, not only military families, first responders, and all that kind of stuff,” said participant John Scott.

In 2021, the foundation donated $30,000 in scholarships.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.