NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The month of September is dedicated to raising awareness about suicide prevention. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio created “Pumping Iron To Prevent Suicide” social media challenge.

A unique campaign where participants post photos of them doing their favorite exercises on social media to help raise awareness around suicide prevention and mental health.

The Help Network paired with Onyx Health Club in Niles.

“September is the month we are focusing on, but we want this to be something that doesn’t have an end; keep rasing awareness for the help network, for the gym, for the fitness community,” said Alyssa Goist, vice president of Onyx Health Clubs.

The Help Network hopes to make this a viral challenge where anyone is encouraged to participate.

Anyone can post a picture on social media doing their favorite exercise and tag the Help Network and gym they are apart of.

The Onyx Health Club in Niles wants the community to open the conversation surrounding mental health and the challenges we face.

“When you are working out, you are feeling better. I think it’s a stress reliever for so many people, but also bringing the community together, knowing that you have people to support you to be the best person that you can be,” Goist continued.

When we workout and move our body, we not only impact our physical health but are mental well-being too.

“We know that when people workout and exercise it releases endorphins which are basically natural pain killers and or up-lifters,” Vincent Brancaccio of the Help Network.

The Help Network tells me five people a day in Ohio die from suicide.

This unique campaign will keep people active while addressing the issues surrounding mental health.

The Help Network encourages people to tag their friends and challenge them on social media.