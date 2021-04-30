Local groups use Arbor Day to make big impact in Valley

Local communities are doing many things to reduce their carbon footprint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – National Arbor Day is April 30. It’s a day dedicated to planting trees and raising awareness of their importance to our environment.

Youngstown State University’s Legacy Forest Program spent Friday planting trees along Wilson Avenue. This is their second micro-forest where they turn a vacant lot into a tree sanctuary.

“It’s an excellent, easy way that members of the Valley can mitigate climate change with their own hands,” said Mason Borawiec, Legacy Forst student representative.

Their goal is to plant one tree for every incoming YSU freshman. That would mean about 2,000 trees per year.

The long-term effects of trees on the environment drive the group to continue planting.

“It’s always a good feeling to make an impact that will be around longer than you will,” Borawiec said.

Two Valley communities that have earned the title of “Tree City” from the Arbor Day Foundation held events today as well. Leaders in Struthers held a tree-planting ceremony at the Middle School. This is their first year being recognized as a Tree City.

“This is something that the city really wants to take a bigger initiative in is going green and being aware of our trees and our surroundings. It’s more going green, and it’s better for the environment,” said Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

People in Canfield planted trees at C.H. Campbell Elementary School. This is their 40th anniversary of being a Tree City. Mayor Richard Duffett made a dedication during the planting as fourth graders read poems about the importance of trees.

“The kids prepare, the teachers prepare, so they learn about the trees and the environment,” said Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett. “You can see from the poem that these kids shared that this is great for them to learn at such a young age.”

The Arbor Day Foundation says the idea behind this day is to provide hope to the future.

“It’s an even better feeling to do something that will last in an area that we’ll come back to and have a connection to as YSU alumni,” Borawiec said.