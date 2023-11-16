NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning-Shenango chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals held its National Philanthropy Day awards ceremony at the Eastwood Event Centre on Thursday.

The following individuals and groups were recognized for their work in the community:

Outstanding Philanthropist – Dr. Chander and Karen Kohli

Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist – Rick’s Ranchwear

Outstanding Small Business Philanthropist – Birdfish Brewing Company

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser – Dr. Sergul Erzurum

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Group – Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County

Outstanding Youth Fundraiser – Macenzee Gaal

Youngstown State University professor Dr. Richard A. Shale received the Legacy Award.