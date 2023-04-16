YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past is having a reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

The event is honoring the 60th anniversary of his writing the letter. The last time the group held a reading was in 2013 for the letter’s 50th anniversary.

First News spoke with Penny Wells, the group’s executive director. She says reading the Letter is just as valid today as it was in 1963.

“We talk about voter suppression and we talk about convict leasing. We talk about what’s happening today. We talk about why neighborhoods were segregated legislatively by the federal government,” Wells said. “I think it’s just as important to read this letter tomorrow as it was for people to read it 50, 60 years ago.”

The event will be at 12 p.m. Monday in the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse.