YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local program aimed at keeping young people safe is getting some national recognition.

Directors with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) recently received certification for its version of the “My Brother’s Keeper” program.

They will now travel to Chicago this week to take part in the convention of the Obama Foundation to discuss the local program and its goals.

“One is all youth remain safe from violent crime. That’s where we are — being a leader to look at how do we keep our young people safe because it’s critical everywhere in the county,” said Guy Burney, CIRV director.

The convention will begin Wednesday and will feature a reception with former President Barack Obama.