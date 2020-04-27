Closings and delays
Local group of pastors prays outside shooting victim’s home in Warren

by: Nadine Grimley

Credit: WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her own home Saturday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Oak Knoll Avenue. Numerous reports of gunshots were called in from the area.

According to a 911 call, the woman was hit in the chest by a bullet while she was washing dishes.

Outside her home on Monday, a group of pastors known as the Trumbull Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance joined each other for prayer, thanking God for sparing her life.

“Prayer is key. We can put all kinds of investigators in situations but we need a divine response from God. So prayer is a very important part. We want the city to know there are a group of pastors who are praying for this city,” said Pastor Eric Brown, York Avenue Church of God.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the case.

