MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – In Mercer County, one of the area’s first mobile grooming services will be up and running next month.

“Yuppy Puppy On The Go” will begin servicing Mercer, Trumbull, Mahoning and parts of Lawrence County beginning in January.

It’ll be just like going to the grooming salon, only on wheels! The van is fully equipped, offering everything from your basic bath and brush to de-shedding and breed cuts.

Owners say the benefits are endless as it offers a stress-free environment with no more stressful car rides to the salon and a higher level of individual attention during the grooming process.

“If you don’t have the ability to get to your grooming salon, we can come to you. If the weather’s bad, if you broke your leg, if you just aren’t able to get out for whatever reason, your car isn’t working,” said Shannon Dick with Yuppy Puppy On The Go.

While Yuppy Puppy On The Go is new, Yuppy Puppy is not. They’ve been in the Hermitage area since 2017 with salons in Hermitage and Sharpsville.

Dick says they hope to add more vans to the fleet in the future.

Text or call 724-734-1360 to utilize their services.