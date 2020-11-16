Local grocers in good shape as long as panic buying doesn’t start

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Has the governor’s choice of words led you to stock up recently? Grocery stores have been trying to return to normal, and their ‘new normal’ is what you’re seeing right now.

Panic buying was popular in the spring, but shelves are pretty well stocked right now as we head toward Thanksgiving.

“We are getting, roughly, two-thirds of our order in. I think that is pretty good,” said Sparkle Market Manager Brian Gorup,

You may find shelves bare at times of certain items. Some are popular like wipes and everyone wants to follow the craze and stock up on toilet paper.

Keep in mind that if you can’t find your favorite brand, the stores still have others which also work.

“What we are doing is we are adapting. We can’t get one brand, we get another brand to cover the items. So, as long as people don’t panic buy, we should all be alright.

That panic buying in the spring fractured the supply chain. It took months for warehouses to catch up. Sparkle feels comfortable with its stock of items on the shelf, but if you see your favorite brand and want it, grab it because you just don’t know if it will be there the next time.

“We had a hard time getting soups in and some of the canned vegetables. We’re not having any problems right now, so it seems like that has been coming back. Meat items we are not having a problem with right now,” Gorup said.

Holiday items are plentiful, like pumpkin, cranberries, sweet potatoes, and even yams.

And despite what you’re hearing, buyers aren’t demonstrating a preference for smaller turkeys when grabbing a bird.

“We thought that, too. The larger ones are selling just as well, and we are not running out of turkeys,” Gorup said.

The closer we get to Thanksgiving, that’s when you may have more problems finding the right size turkey that you want and may have to pick a larger or smaller bird.