BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away, and it will soon be time to start buying groceries for your big holiday feast.

Owners of Rulli Brothers Markets SAY it will probably cost between $90 and $100 to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four this year. That would be in line with last year’s costs.

Owner Michael Rulli says shoppers may see higher prices on items in the dairy aisle but produce could be less expensive, and consumers will want to compare costs to get the best deals.

“There’s ways around that. Like the days of you picking up anything that you want to get are over. You are going to have to be alert when you shop,” Rulli said.

Rulli says while turkey prices are a little higher now, he predicts grocers will start offering lower prices and other incentives to be competitive.

His stores have started a rewards program where shoppers could qualify for a free turkey for the holidays.