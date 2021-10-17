Local grocer dies from COVID-19 complications

(WKBN) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a local grocer who died late last week.

Eric Gelsomino died Friday evening in Boardman from complications from COVID-19 pneumonia, according to Holeton Yuhasz Funeral Home.

He was the co-owner of Niles Sparkle Market with his sister since 2013.

We spoke with Gelsomino last April about how grocery stores were adjusting to restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday morning at North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Gelsomino was 50 years old.

