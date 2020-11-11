Local grocer advises getting Thanksgiving trimmings early

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thanksgiving is a little over two weeks away. You may not be planning your dinner menu yet, but one local grocery store says you might want to.

Sparkle Market Board of Directors President Vince Furrie said they are experiencing a few shortages.

Right now, they’re using many local distributors for items they’re having trouble getting such as stuffing.

“I wouldn’t stockpile anything, but I wouldn’t wait until the last second to find something because it might not be there,” Furrie said. “No one is going to tell you what they are out of. It’s impossible because you don’t know that until that morning or that afternoon when that truck shows up.”

Furrie says right now they haven’t had to limit any items, including traditional Thanksgiving foods but says they have to monitor the situation in their warehouse multiple times a day.