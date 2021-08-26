Local greenhouse gifts check to Rescue Mission, plans for future fundraisers

(WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley received a generous donation for its new facility Thursday.

Chuck’s Greenhouses presented a check to the Mission for $22,500.

In the past, Chuck’s also supported the “Move Our Mission” campaign.

The money will help with the costs of providing safe shelter and meals to people in need.

“We had a friend who went through the Rescue Mission and it changed his life for the better, and we just really believe in what the Mission is doing here and just want to support it,” said Jennifer Lehotsky, of Chuck’s Greenhouse.

Chuck’s has been in business for more than 26 years.

The owners say they plan to hold a fundraiser for the Rescue Mission every year.