TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County greenhouse and garden store is celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

D.J.’s Greenhouse and Gardens has opened up for its 40th season with a variety of starter plants for produce and flowers for the garden.

Dennis James — better known as D.J. — has been running the business on his property from the start.

He says he and the staff are always excited for opening day. He looks forward to not only providing great products, but educating customers as well.

“We felt that it was important to help [customers]. If we are going to sell them a plant, we wanted them to take it home, and then we want them to have success with it — because in our book, that means they’re going to come back again,” James says.

The greenhouse is hosting several events throughout the year, including: