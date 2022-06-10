COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Golfers from around the area took advantage of some beautiful weather to support a local agency.

The Golden String, Inc. hosted its 19th annual “Drive for the Disabled” golf outing at Knoll Run in Coitsville Township where 160 golfers took part in the event which generates close to a third of the agency’s yearly budget.

Organizers said they’re grateful for the support they receive they receive from the community especially when the economy has impacted charitable giving.

“We’re struggling mightily. I mean, these are folks that can’t speak, can’t walk, you know, can’t eat unassisted, can’t walk unassisted, they need representation. They need groups and people to support,” said Jimmy Sutman with the Golden String.

Golden String provides daycare services to adults with disabilities.

“I know it’s hard when we’re all concentrating on ‘Oh my gosh I gotta fill my gas tank,’ ‘Oh my gosh, the grocery store shelves aren’t the way they should be,’ ‘I’m not making the money that I should.’ I get it. I get it. That’s life, but we have a responsibility. We have to take care of those on the fringes of society,” said Sutman.