BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another award for a local General Motors franchise.

Thursday morning, staff showed off their latest “Mark of Excellence” plaques from the automaker for 2021.

The awards recognize dealers for both their customer satisfaction levels as well as sales volume.

“So in a year of 2021, where we had record inventory shortages, this team really came together and didn’t skip a beat. We delivered every single unit we had available and maintained an excellent customer experience. We’re really proud of this award,” said Alexa Sweeney with Sweeney Buick GMC Chevrolet in Boardman.

The Sweeney dealerships have received 34 “Mark of Excellence” awards over the last 20 years.