SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery.

After taking some sewing classes and working with her aunt Darlene, Bobbi began her pillow-making journey.

She said gifting someone a smile can help them with their healing process.

“That makes everyone feel so nice and I feel like that makes you heal better, so I decided to make pillows. I love sewing now,” Woods said.

She wants to make 50 pillows before the school year starts and she’s accepting sewing supplies.