NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Video game enthusiasts and developers will have a chance to come together this Saturday at the Eastwood Mall.

From 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Eastwood Mall Game Con will take place, completely free. One of the vendors who will be there is a local video game studio.

Josh Kifer and Nick Carney own Fyrebrite Studios. They are debuting their game “The Secrets of Hope,” an open-world, immersive story-telling game, where the protagonist has terminal cancer.

The demo is currently available for download on STEAM, one of the largest PC game download sites in the world.

“We’re very excited to be in the public’s eye to showcase what we’ve done. We’re going to have our demo going on our laptop,” Carney said. “We’ll have a STEAM deck there, with the demo going.”

Carney says Fyrebrite Studios plan to be at a bigger game show this year in Cleveland.