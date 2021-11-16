Local furniture store hosts holiday gathering fundraiser, partnering with United Way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown is partnering with a local furniture store for a fundraiser.

They partnered with Yanni Custom Furniture and Upholstery for their second annual Holiday Gathering.

Local businesses will be vendors at the gathering as well.

Yanni’s is giving 10% of their raised money back to United Way.

Helping the community is something the store’s executive director Irene Kefalianos takes very seriously.

“We were raised to always give back when you can, and that’s why we always do this around the holidays because we know there’s a lot of families in the area that are in need,” Kefalianos said.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so nice to get the community together, especially after everything that we’ve been through. It’s so fun to mingle, do some specials, meet new faces and ultimately give back to our community,” said Eleni Hazimihalis from Chic Chateau children’s boutique in Boardman.

The Holiday Gathering is on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the furniture store.