NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving Day for many means giving thanks for what we have, enjoying turkey, spending time with family and friends and playing some backyard football if not watching it.

Thursday morning, a group of friends in Niles held their own Thanksgiving tradition, the Turkey Bowl.

Playing at the Niles Middle School football field, the group of about nine or 10 guys spent the day enjoying playing the game.

Ryan Gregory says it’s a tradition they’ve kept up with since they were kids.

“We always played backyard growing up. I mean, a bunch of us here played for other cities and whatnot, but we all still get together and get this game going,” he said.

Gregory says they still do the same tackling as they have, and although they’ll probably be feeling it over the next day or two, he says it’s all in fun.

This also happens to be the 21st year they’ve gotten together to play.