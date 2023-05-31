HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Last week First News covered a free adoption program at the Trumbull County Dog Pound that ran until the end of the month. On the last day of the month, Chief Dog Warden Corey Behnke says they have nine dogs in homes because of the promotion.

It was intended to lighten the load on the pound, which can only house 28 dogs. Right now they’re taking care of 21 dogs.

Those nine dogs are in foster-to-adopt homes where families can take a few weeks to make sure they’re the right fit, and they expect most to stay in those homes.

“It gives us a little bit more breathing room to be able to intake more dogs that are coming in because it’s during this time of the year, this is probably the busiest time of the year that we face,” Behnke said.

The dog warden called the promotion a success and say they’ll consider doing it again in the future.