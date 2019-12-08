Local foundation’s 8th annual event provides community with the ‘gift of hearing’

The Hearing Missions Foundation's co-founder said they're blessed to do this event each year with the community's help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, the Hearing Missions Foundation held its eighth annual “Hearing for the Holidays” event.

The organization looks for individuals in the community who are in a financial crisis and helps get them access to hearing aids and screenings.

The event also teaches them how to work and care for their new hearing aids.

Fortunato Figliano, co-founder of the Hearing Missions Foundation, said they added some things to the event this year, including a Secret Santa.

They also had help from a Youngstown State University sorority and a local photographer.

“We picked this time of the year because it is the season of giving and for us and for what we do, what better gift we can give is the gift of hearing,” Figliano said.

Figliano said they’re blessed to do this every year with the community’s help.