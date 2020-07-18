Local food truck raises money for a good cause in Columbiana

A Moveable Feast donated all their process to Janet Hassey's family after Janet passed away July 9

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Normally, food trucks parked outside of Birdfish Brewery in Columbiana is pretty common, but on Saturday, one of them was raising money for a good cause.

A Moveable Feast donated all their proceeds to Janet Hassey’s family.

Janet is the deceased wife of Youngstown Police Officer Matthew Hassey. She died from stomach cancer July 9.

Now, friends and family are doing all they can while remembering her.

“She was just an amazing friend, the best mom, and we’re very sad that she’s gone,” said Angela Kukla, a friend of the family.

Janet was diagnosed with stomach cancer around Christmas time.