WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The food options at Lincoln PK-8’s food pantry are scarce. With inflation taking its toll on families living on a tight budget, the school and a local church group are teaming up to make sure children don’t go hungry.

There are a lot of empty spaces on the shelves of Lincoln PK-8’s food pantry.

“Normally our shelves are stocked with green beans, corn…peas…potatoes, stuff like this would be right here,” said Lincoln’s community liaison T’KeeYah Cambridge.

The pantry’s freezer is also lacking.

“It is, as you, see empty because we, you know, clearly need donations,” said Cambridge.

Cambridge said the school likes to send children in need home with a bag of food for the weekends since breakfast and lunch served at school are the only meals some students get to eat.

“But if our shelves look like this then we can’t send them home with anything, so we need as much help as we can get,” said Cambridge.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it. It’s usually very full and they are always offering anybody they don’t ask your income, they don’t ask your background, they just say you’re welcome to this food,” said Judy Dodge with St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Dodge serves on the Social Ministry Committee at St. Paul Lutheran Church and said the group was willing to help by collecting donations.

Food drive organizers are looking for kid-friendly items like microwavable macaroni and cheese to help stock the shelves of the pantry.

“Even if each person just donates one thing that will help so many people just by donating one ham that could be a dinner for somebody for the whole weekend,” said Dodge.

Donations can be dropped off at Lincoln during school hours or brought to St. Paul Lutheran Church on E. Market Street between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.