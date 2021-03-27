Local food giveaway taking place in New Castle

Organizers say they are committed to helping veterans or anyone that needs help

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The N.O.W. Project is sponsoring another local food distribution, this time, at the Cascade Galleria in New Castle.

That’s at 200 South Jefferson Street. The line will start at West Washington Street and N. Columbus Interbelt.

Saturday morning, they will start handing out 3,000 boxes of food. Service starts at 10 a.m. for anyone. Veterans will have their own special line.

Like the previous giveaway, N.O.W. Project has partnered up with the local VFW’, American Legions and other veterans organizations to reach more people.

Organizers say they are committed to helping veterans or anyone across the Valley that needs a little extra help.