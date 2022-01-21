Local food banks affected by driver shortage

(WKBN) – The nationwide driver shortage is now having an impact on our local food banks.

A few weeks ago, the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley sent an email to the agencies it helps advising them to make alternative arrangements to receive product orders because of a lack of drivers.

“If anyone would like a job driving a truck at the food bank, please call us Monday and we’ll have you in for an interview,” said Mike Iberis, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The email suggests that agencies contract with an outside agency for pick-ups or to do it themselves, if possible.

“We have reached out to a couple of different moving companies who are willing, thankfully, to partner with us,” said Chaney Nezbeth, executive director of the Way Station.

Unfortunately, that comes with a cost much higher than what they were paying.

“The challenge with hiring a company is we will ultimately be paying about six times more than what we pay to have our food delivered,” Nezbeth said.

Worker shortages are affecting all agencies, and it’s not just a local problem.

“Currently as we speak, we’ve got about six loads — which means a whole semi is a load — that still have not come to the food bank simply because they’re telling us that they don’t have the manpower to get it here. We’re hoping that eases up soon,” Iberis said.