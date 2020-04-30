Local flower farm getting recognition from collaboration with Bath and Body Works

Farmhouse Blooms by Fodor Tree Farm is doing a series of videos for Bath and Body Works

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A local flower farm owner is getting national recognition.



Fodor Tree Farm is doing a series of videos for Bath and Body Works’ social media outlet.

The videos feature a Do-it-Yourself build your bouquet.

Bath and Body Works reached out to Fodor, looking for an Ohio-based flower farm owner to feature.

Fodor says the best part about the collaboration is seeing everyone’s creations.

“From people in Tennessee, Pennsylvania and here locally, sending me images of their design, from Red Solo Cup to the really elaborate large case on someone’s dining room table, that was the goal of this — for people to get out in their own gardens and make their own designs,” said Tara Fodor, owner of Farmhouse Blooms by Fodor Tree Farm.

Watch the video above to see a demonstration on how to create table centerpieces.