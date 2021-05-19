Local fitness studios honoring 4-year-old cancer victim with charity classes

The money they raise from the event will go to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two fitness studios in Mahoning County are teaming up to raise money to help find a cure for pediatric cancer.

Pure Cycle in Canfield and Mega Barre Youngstown are putting on a “Bike and Bounce for Melina” Fundraiser on June 6.

The money they raise from the event will go to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation. It was created after Melina passed away from cancer last June at the age of four.

The staff at both studios saw a chance to give back to the Edenfield family and jumped on it.

“We knew just being in the Canfield area and getting to know her and seeing all the amazing things that she’s done around here. We knew that we had to do something to help, and we thought what better way than collaborate with each other and bring two fitnesses together,” said Rachel Musilli, owner of Pure Cycle.

The event will take place outside of Pure Cycle in Canfield and features classes led by instructors from both studios.

Space is limited for the fitness classes and the staffs ask everyone to make reservations online.