YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local indoor workout facility re-opened its doors Saturday, and it comes with some new features.

Ascend Youngstown on West Western Reserve Road in Boardman held its grand re-opening today, with several activities planned throughout the day.

It had opened a few years ago, but had to close due to the pandemic.

With the reopening, the facility also showed off some new additions to the gym. Those include new workout equipment and a new way for rock climbers to train.

“So a lot of our members from the last two years had some pretty awesome bouldering terrain, but that was it. So we knew that people wanted more to spend more time here, have a well-rounded balanced fitness diet so that they can cross train now,” said co-owner and operator Paul Guarino.

Guarino said Ascend will also rollout daily yoga classes and a new adaptive climbing program in the near future.

