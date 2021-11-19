Local first responders help collect toy donations through December

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting now through December 19, St. Paul Lutheran Church will be partnering with local police and fire to help make the holidays brighter.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the church on East Market Street, the Warren Fire Department and Warren Police Department.

If you can’t leave the house, you can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 330-394-2521 and an officer will pick up the toys.

Warren police Chief Eric Merkel said officers are excited to help out this year.

“We’re excited to be partnering with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to bring new toys to children this holiday season through the Urban League and Someplace Safe,” he said.

This is the third year for the toy drive. If you’d like to make a monetary donation toward the drive, you can contact St. Paul Lutheran Church.