COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, 20 first responder agencies in the state are going to receive nearly $4 million.

The money is being granted to these agencies to support wellness and staffing needs.

There were some local first responder agencies named in the report.

In Mahoning, the Youngstown Police Department will receive $36,000 in order to provide access to an online wellness app, proving confidential wellness support.

Meanwhile in Trumbull, the Eagle Joint Fire District will receive $1,974 to provide five free counseling sessions to their employees and their families.

The Warren Police Department is also receiving $986,334 in order to bring on five more full-time officers for two years, including sign-on bonuses.

This grant marks the seventh round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment Retention and Resilience Program.

The program has awarded nearly $65 million to 250 Ohio agencies, hoping to address job stress, understaffing and burnout.

“We are proud to offer this support to our local first responders because keeping them healthy is key to keeping our communities safe,” said Governor DeWine.

Click here to view a map of the program across Ohio.

The grand total will be $95 million, split up among law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments and emergency medical services that are part of the program across the state.

The Ohio First Responder Recruitment Retention and Resilience Program is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. The goal is to award funding for initiatives that support mental, physical and emotional health issues.

To date, funding awarded includes approximately $1.3 million.

The program’s funding comes from the $250 million in American Rescue Plan, dedicated to first responders.

See the full list of the Wellness Grant Awards recipients here.