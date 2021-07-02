Local fireworks vendor expects another record year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fireworks sales are booming across the area. People are going through the aisles, looking for fireworks to put on a show celebrating America.

“It’s pretty consistent. People came in once the heads up went out there were fireworks shortages going to be happening. Sent out emails, newsletters, what not, Once that went out, people started coming through the floodgates,” said Phantom Fireworks Manager Vince Kordic,

Phantom started getting in its full catalog of items in April and May, and then it sent out the catalog. That got people excited and started the rush for fireworks.

“So when our catalog products came in, people saw what they wanted and came in like it’s Christmas morning with the circled products and all that. So when they came in, the newer products got taken,” Kordic said.

People remembered the excitement last year as Phantom was open in the midst of the pandemic and set sales records.

Some items are already sold out, but plenty remain which will still give you plenty of bang.

“I would say you should’ve been here an hour and a half ago at that rate. Just keep coming in. Stay consistent with it. Have patience with us. If you’re expecting products, we can supplement them. We have people on the floor that know what they’re talking about,” Kordic said.

Phantom is still expecting to set another sales record this year, despite some supply challenges.