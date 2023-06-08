BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Four little ducklings have been reunited with their mother, thanks to Bazetta firefighters.

Firefighters went to Bianca Lane this morning after receiving a call about ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain. Firefighters were able to get to the storm drain and adjoining manhole to get the ducklings out.

They say rescues like this don’t happen every day, but being able to help these animals is rewarding.

“We have a reputation for wanting to preserve human life but we also are definitely interested in preserving animal life when we can, and when we have the ability to do that, we’re going to do that,” said Rob Wasser of Bazetta Fire Department.

Wasser says the mother duck came right over to the ducklings and they all waddled off together.