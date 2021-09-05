Local firefighters return safe from Louisiana after providing hurricane help

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Calcutta Fire Department announced their operation to provide aid to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida wrapped up Sunday morning.

The Calcutta Fire Department posted to their Facebook: as of 5:32 a.m., everyone returned home safe from their search and rescue/disaster relief mission.

The firefighters worked with local fire departments, Parish Sheriff Offices, state agencies, FEMA, Louisiana National Guard and other fire departments providing aid from across the United States.

They participated in search and rescue operations as well as provided meals, water and ice with National Guardsmen, for example.