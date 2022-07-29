(WKBN) — Some local firefighters are making their way to Kentucky for Operation Hazard floods search and rescue.

Members from Calcutta and Hanover township volunteer fire departments are sending three people to help after flooding in Perry County Thursday.

They include Randy Schneider, Tim Rousch and Adam Williams.

The crew from Columbiana County just got there about an hour ago.

“We actually brought our boat from Calcutta down, they requested our boat. When we asked what resources they need, they said, ‘Man power, if you have a boat that’d be great.’ I said, ‘Yep, whatever you need we’ll bring it down. We donated some cases of water so we’re at their disposal, what they need to help their citizens,” said Calcutta Fire Lieutenant Randy Schneider.

This is the second time Calcutta’s department is sending people there in less than a year.

The first time was in December for a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.