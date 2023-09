SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – After more than a half century of service to Southington Township, a volunteer firefighter is hanging up his helmet.

William Harshman, Sr., who is better known as Willie, is retiring after 54 years of service.

Harshman answered calls day or night since he started working in the fire service on June 3, 1969.

Southington Fire Chief Scott Bower says Harshman has been a familiar face whether he’s driving a fire engine or a tow truck.

He’s set to be honored during the September 13 Trustees meeting.