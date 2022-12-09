BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Brookfield Fire Department now has a new tool to help with farm-related emergencies.

The grain bin rescue tool is called the Great Wall of Rescue. It’s used when someone gets trapped in the contents of a grain bin.

Firefighters will build the wall around the victim, then use an auger — a drill-like device — to remove the bin’s contents from around the victim so rescuers can safely get the person out.

“Without tools to be successful, it makes our job 100 times harder. Us entering into the zone itself is a hazardous condition for us,” says fire department Capt. Nick Cresanto. “Without tools like this, it extends the extrication time.”

The Farm Bureau’s Grain Bin Rescue Equipment Grant covered the entire cost of the tool, which is valued at $5,000.